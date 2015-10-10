ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
MILAN Oct 10 Italian bank UBI is talking to Banco Popolare among others about a possible tie-up but no deal is "obvious", CEO Victor Massiah said on Saturday.
UBI is one of 10 Italian cooperative lenders affected by a government reform that is expected to lead to a wave of mergers among mid-sized domestic banks.
Asked about the possibility of a merger deal with Banco Popolare, Massiah said: "It is no secret that we are a talking to a number of banks, including Banco Popolare, and it is no secret that Banco Popolare is also talking to a number of banks. But these are all complex operations, there is nothing obvious. It's premature (to talk about it)."
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Andrea Mandala)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago