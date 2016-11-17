MILAN Nov 17 Italian prosecutors said on
Thursday they had completed an investigation into the country's
fifth-biggest bank, UBI Banca, its chief executive and
38 other people over alleged obstruction of regulators.
Under Italian law, those under investigation now have three
weeks to show why they should not be charged. Prosecutors gave
no indication that they intended to drop the case.
UBI is also being probed for alleged irregularities in the
way shareholders appointed its supervisory board in April 2013,
according to judicial sources.
Tax police searched offices at UBI's headquarters in the
northern city of Bergamo in 2014 and 2015 as part of the
investigation. The bank has denied any wrongdoing and has said
it is cooperating with authorities. A spokesman for the bank was
not immediately available for comment on Thursday.
UBI CEO Victor Massiah and supervisory board chairman Andrea
Moltrasio were among those investigated, sources have said.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Wriitng by Silvia Aloisi; Editing
by Mark Bendeich)