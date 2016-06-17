PARIS, June 17 Vivendi said on Friday that it had raised its stake in video games maker Ubisoft above 20 percent.

The media giant, led by tycoon Vincent Bollore, holds 20.10 percent of Ubisoft shares and 17.76 percent of its voting rights, it said in a statement.

Vivendi said it was "hoping to build a fruitful cooperation with Ubisoft" and reiterated that it considered asking for a representation at Ubisoft's board.

