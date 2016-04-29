(adds dropped word to paragraph 1)

By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, April 29 Vivendi said on Friday it was seeking a suitable level of board representation at Ubisoft after increasing its stake in the video games maker, while ruling out the possibility of a takeover bid.

The group led by tycoon French Vincent Bollore has built up its stake in Ubisoft over the last few months, while launching an unsolicited offer for all of the shares of its sister company Gameloft.

Ubisoft and Gameloft were founded by the Guillemot family, which has viewed Vivendi's moves on both companies as hostile.

Vivendi extended its stake in Ubisoft to 17.73 percent from 15.66 percent, bringing its total voting rights in the company above the 15 percent threshold for public disclosure, the media group said in a filing to the French markets authority.

"Vivendi is considering asking for the reshuffling of Ubisoft's board of directors with the aim, notably, to obtain a representation consistent with its weight as a shareholder," the group said in the filing.

It added it did not intend to launch a tender bid for all Ubisoft shares or to take control of the company. Vivendi said it would keep to its declaration of intent for a period of six months.

"The statement confirms the customary strategy of a creeping takeover by Vivendi, which announces it has no intention to take control of Ubisoft, while regularly increasing its stake and preparing an offensive during the next annual general meeting," Ubisoft said in a statement to Reuters.

"Ubisoft's management reiterates that, in spite of its repeated written demands, Vivendi has not managed to present a convincing detailed plan of the cooperation it has promised since it bought shares in the company," it added.

Vivendi declined to comment beyond what was included in the regulatory filing.

In December, Vivendi obtained four seats on the board of Telecom Italia after having gradually increased its stake in the former state monopoly.

Ubisoft's board is comprised of nine directors, five of which are members of the Guillemot family.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic, editing by David Evans)