PARIS Jan 10 French videogame publisher Ubisoft raised its fiscal full-year sales and profit targets on the back of strong demand for games such as Assassin's Creed Revelations and Just Dance in the Christmas period.

The group now expects to post 2011-12 current operating income of 45-65 million euros, compared with a previous forecast of 40-60 million, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Sales are seen at 1.05-1.08 billion, versus 1.04-1.08 billion before.

Third-quarter sales rose about 8 percent to 650 million euros ($830.6 million), beating the group's guidance of 580-620 million, Ubisoft said.

"In continuation of the robust trends recorded for the first half of the fiscal year, Ubisoft reported record-high sales for the Christmas period, exceeding expectations," Chief Executive Yves Guillemot said in the statement.

"Ubisoft is therefore continuing to progress towards improving its financial performance and returning to positive cash flow generation in full-year 2012-13," the CEO added. ($1 = 0.7826 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)