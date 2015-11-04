PARIS Nov 4 French video games maker Ubisoft
confirmed its anunal profit and sales targets after
reporting softer quarterly results hurt by fewer new game
launches with key titles coming out later this year.
The family-controlled company is facing a period of
uncertainty after Vivendi became its largest
shareholder in October with a 10.39 percent stake.
Vivendi, which also bought 10.2 percent of mobile games peer
Gameloft, has said it eventually could buy more shares
in the companies and did not rule out making a takeover bid in
the next six months. Shares in both Ubisoft and Gameloft have
climbed sharply since Vivendi's investments.
Ubisoft did not comment in its statement about the Vivendi
situation but has said in the past that it wants to remain
independent and saw Vivendi's arrival as hostile.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De Clercq)