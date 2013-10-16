* Co sees fiscal 2014 op loss of 40-70 million euros
* Launch of Watch Dogs and The Crew delayed to next year
* Due to launch alongside new consoles from Sony, Microsoft
* Co blames pressure to meet consumer expectations
* Shares tumble more than 25 pct to eight-month low
(Adds analyst comments, share price, other deals)
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Oct 16 Shares of French videogames
publisher Ubisoft slumped more than 25 percent to an
eight-month low on Wednesday after delaying the release of two
titles until next year, missing the holiday season in the hotly
competitive industry.
Although the home-console market is no stranger to delayed
releases, Ubisoft's move is the latest sign of mounting pressure
in an industry where increasingly big-budget titles are having
to fight harder to attract gamers' time and money in the face of
nimbler and cheaper mobile alternatives.
"In a world of mega-blockbusters, we have now come to the
conclusion that the team needed additional time," Yves
Guillemot, chief executive of the company behind the Assassin's
Creed and Far Cry series, told investors on a conference call.
Ubisoft blamed the delay on pressure to meet consumer
expectations in the $66 billion hit-driven videogames industry
and said the decision would cause it to swing to an operating
loss for its 2013 to 2014 fiscal year.
The announcement, in a statement after Tuesday's market
close, follows the huge success of Grand Theft Auto V, released
last month by a unit of Take-Two Interactive, in which
hedge-fund billionaire Carl Icahn owns a stake.
The delayed games, dystopian hacking adventure Watch Dogs
and racer The Crew, were due to launch alongside next-generation
consoles from Sony and Microsoft, making the
sacrifice for quality a risky one in some investors' views.
"This is a pretty severe downward revision - these games
were supposed to come out in time for Christmas," said Gregoire
Laverne, a Paris-based fund manager at Roche Brune.
"They're being delayed for reasons of quality, which is a
good thing, but companies like Ubisoft already have a tendency
to restrict the amount of titles they produce. If they release
fewer games they have to be a blockbuster every time, there is
no room for error."
CONSOLE WARS
Shares of Ubisoft ended the day down 26.2 percent at 8.19
euros, giving it a market value of 782 million euros. The stock
fell as low as 7.55 euros, its lowest since February.
The company now expects to report an operating loss of
between 40 million euros ($54 million) and 70 million, against a
previous target for a profit of 110 to 125 million.
Ubisoft also cut its sales forecast for 2013 through 2014 to
between 995 million euros and 1.05 billion from a previous
target of 1.42 to 1.45 billion.
The console market is trying to shrug off declining sales
and the rising quality of mobile games with the launch of new
high-powered machines, which themselves need major triple-A
titles to generate interest.
"Console game revenues have been falling for a few years
now, which has been very difficult for the games companies and
one reason why there has been a focus on a smaller number of
blockbuster titles," said Ed Daly, managing partner at Tenshi
Consulting.
"People are managing to get their fix of games on other
devices, especially smartphones."
The rapid growth of mobile gaming, thanks to devices such as
the Apple iPhone, contrasts with consoles' woes and is
attracting investor interest: Japan's SoftBank Corp is
offering Nokia 150 billion yen ($1.52 billion) for a
majority stake in Finnish mobile games-maker Supercell.
Publishers like Ubisoft and industry heavyweight Electronic
Arts are also pouring resources into mobile: Ubisoft
earlier this month announced the acquisition of mobile studio
Future Games of London, while mobile and digital accounted for
over 76 percent of EA's fiscal first-quarter revenue.
"The big-budget massive console releases, the triple-A
releases, those gambles are becoming increasingly important to
get right," said Nick Gibson, founder of Games Investor
Consulting.
($1 = 0.7406 euros)
($1 = 98.8650 Japanese yen)
(Editing by David Holmes and David Evans)