PARIS Oct 15 French videogame publisher Ubisoft
said it would post a full-year operating loss as it
pushes back the release of two key games until next year.
The company now expects to report an operating loss of 40-70
million euros, against a previous target for a profit of 110-125
million, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Ubisoft also cut its sales forecast for 2013-14 to between
995 million euros ($1.34 billion) and 1.045 billion from a
previous target of 1.42-1.45 billion.
The company said its Watch Dogs and The Crew games,
previously planned for release in 2013-14, were now scheduled
for 2014-15.
($1 = 0.7406 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)