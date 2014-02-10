PARIS Feb 10 French videogames publisher
Ubisoft said its full-year operating loss would be at
the higher end of a previously given range, while sales would
also be at the lower end of expectations.
The operating loss for the 12 months through March is now
expected to be 65 million euros ($88.7 million), compared with
the forecast range of between 40 million and 70 million, the
company said in a statement on Monday.
Ubisoft said sales would total 1.0 billion euros. The
previous range was 995 million to 1.045 billion.
The company stuck by its operating income target of at least
150 million euros for 2014-15.
($1 = 0.7327 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)