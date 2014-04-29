April 29 Ubm Plc

* Q1 results in line with expectations

* Q1 revenue was £163.0m (q1 2013: £188.5m)

* Reported revenue reflects: strong foreign exchange headwind of £13.5m; adverse quarterly phasing of £10.7m; impact of restructured marketing services

* Underlying revenue decline of 5.2 pct; decline was 3.6 pct after adjustments for product discontinuations

* Adjusted operating profit was £29.4m (Q1 2013: £35.4m)

* Net debt reduced to £423.3m (2013: £443.4m)

* Events forward bookings remain robust, and we expect good growth in emerging markets and large us shows running through balance of 2014.