REFILE-BRIEF-KKR, Innovation Network Corp plan bid for Toshiba's memory unit - Nikkei
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei
Oct 1 UBM Plc :
* Acquisition of Advanstar Communications and rights issue
* Announces proposed acquisition of entire issued and outstanding capital stock of Advanstar Communications for total cash consideration of $972 million (599 million stg)
* Increases UBM's focus on events, raising 2013 events revenue from 463 million stg by a further 135 million stg
* Expected to be immediately EPS accretive in 2015, even pre-synergies
* Advanstar's CEO, Joe Loggia, will continue to manage Advanstar business within UBM and will report directly to UBM CEO Tim Cobbold for transitional period
* Consideration and UBM's transaction expenses will be financed from a planned 563 million stg rights issue and a new $100 million UBM bridge facility
* Transaction is expected to allow UBM to reduce financial leverage with an immediate reduction in net debt/EBITDA
* Rights issue is expected to be launched in November 2014, subject to approval of acquisition by shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 A group of iHeartMedia Inc lenders has signed a cooperation agreement to oppose the debt overhaul of the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, presenting a threat to the company's bid to avoid bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.