BRIEF-Revolution Lighting opens new facility in Simi Valley, California
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
Nov 6 Ubm Plc :
* Fully underwritten rights issue raising gross proceeds of 565 million stg to part fund acquisition of Advanstar
* 4 new ordinary shares at 287 pence each for every 5 existing ordinary shares
* Rights issue representing approximately 80 per cent. Of existing issued share capital of UBM
* Approximately $870 million for acquisition will be financed from net proceeds of rights issue
* Rights issue has been fully underwritten by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Credit Suisse, who are acting as joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west