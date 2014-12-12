Dec 12 Ubm Plc

* Received valid acceptances in respect of 189,975,946 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 96.56 percent. Of total number of new ordinary shares offered to qualifying shareholders pursuant to rights issue

* Anticipated that acquisition of entire issued and outstanding capital stock of VSS-AHC consolidated holdings Corp. (also known as Advanstar Communications) will complete in December 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: