Jan 7 UBM Plc :

* Announces that its chairman, Dame Helen Alexander, is recovering from a recent operation and is expected to resume her role during March 2015

* Effective immediately, Alan Gillespie, senior independent director, will stand in for Dame Helen as acting non-executive chairman, during her temporary absence

* Chief executive, Tim Cobbold, will be having an operation shortly and he is expected to resume his role within a period of up to two months

* During Tim Cobbold's temporary absence, Robert Gray, chief financial officer, will take on additional role of acting chief executive

* Organisation remains focused on events first strategy announced on 3 November 2014, implementation of which is progressing as expected

* Advanstar integration programme is also continuing as planned