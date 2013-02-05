PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 2
June 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 5 UBM PLC : * Announces proposed sale of data services businesses * Has received binding offer from electra partners llp to buy a portfolio of
ubm's data services businesses * Proposed data services deal priced at £160M including a £40M vendor loan note
June 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JOHANNESBURG, June 2 South African telecoms operator Vodacom Group said on Friday it's second biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), will vote in favour of its 34.6 billion rand ($2.67 billion) takeover of Kenya's Safaricom.