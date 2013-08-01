BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
Aug 1 UBM PLC : * H1 revenue from continuing operations falls 1.5 pct to 391.1 mln stg * Operating profit from continuing operations 53.8 million stg vs 75.2
million stg year ago * Expects underlying group revenue growth of 3-5 pct for full year * Expects full year adjusted operating margin for group (excluding exceptional
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations