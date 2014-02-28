BRIEF-TF1 says Q1 revenue up 3.5 pct
* Tf1 says q1 revenue up 3.5 percent at 498.9 million eur Further company coverage:
Feb 28 UBM PLC : * FY adjusted operating profit* from continuing operations(1) up 6.3% to £186.3M; margin of 23.5% * FY revenues from continuing operations(1) up 3.2% to £793.9M; organic revenue growth of 3.7% * FY events organic revenue growth of 6.3%; operating profit, up to £148.9M, margin of 32.2% * Final dividend of 20.5P proposed; total 2013 dividend of 27.2P (2012: 26.7P), up 1.9 pct * 2014 has opened with our businesses performing in line with our expectations. * We expect underlying growth in constant currency terms to be in line with last year for our events and pr newswire segments. * Overall, we expect that ubm's adjusted operating margin will be better than reported 2012, the previous biennial `down' year * We anticipate the events segment will continue to grow well in 2014, with underlying growth in line with 2013. * We generate over 90 pct of revenue in other currencies and our reported results are sensitive to shifts in currency exchange rates * We expect to generate revenues for 2014 of approximately £100M and to achieve margin of 10 pct across the segment. * UBM expects to record an exceptional gain on disposal of meteogroup of around £21M in 2014. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
SAN FRANCISCO, April 27 Facebook Inc acknowledged on Thursday that it has become a battleground for governments seeking to manipulate public opinion in other countries and outlined new measures it is taking to combat what it calls “information operations” that go well beyond the phenomenon known as fake news.