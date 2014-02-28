Feb 28 UBM PLC : * FY adjusted operating profit* from continuing operations(1) up 6.3% to £186.3M; margin of 23.5% * FY revenues from continuing operations(1) up 3.2% to £793.9M; organic revenue growth of 3.7% * FY events organic revenue growth of 6.3%; operating profit, up to £148.9M, margin of 32.2% * Final dividend of 20.5P proposed; total 2013 dividend of 27.2P (2012: 26.7P), up 1.9 pct * 2014 has opened with our businesses performing in line with our expectations. * We expect underlying growth in constant currency terms to be in line with last year for our events and pr newswire segments. * Overall, we expect that ubm's adjusted operating margin will be better than reported 2012, the previous biennial `down' year * We anticipate the events segment will continue to grow well in 2014, with underlying growth in line with 2013. * We generate over 90 pct of revenue in other currencies and our reported results are sensitive to shifts in currency exchange rates * We expect to generate revenues for 2014 of approximately £100M and to achieve margin of 10 pct across the segment. * UBM expects to record an exceptional gain on disposal of meteogroup of around £21M in 2014. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here