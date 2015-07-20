July 20 UBM Plc said finance boss Robert
Gray would become chief executive of PR Newswire, its service
used by companies to publish announcements for clients.
Gray, who joined the events and communications company's
board in 2009, will step down as CFO and director to assume the
lead role at PR Newswire on Aug. 1, the company said.
Gray succeeds Ninan Chacko, who will leave PR Newswire to
pursue other opportunities after six years at the helm.
Reuters reported in April that UBM was exploring a sale of
the service, in a deal that could value the distributor of press
releases at more than $700 million, according to people familiar
with the matter.
New York-based PR Newswire distributes corporate
announcements via news agencies such as Thomson Reuters Corp
and other digital platforms. For years it has been seen
by analysts as non-core to UBM's main franchise of organising
trade events such as the world's largest fashion convention.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)