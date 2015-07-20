(Adds background, share movement)
July 20 UBM Plc said finance head Robert
Gray would become chief executive of PR Newswire, its service
used by companies to publish announcements for clients.
Gray, who joined the British events and communications
company's board in 2009, will step down as CFO and director to
assume the lead role at PR Newswire on Aug. 1, UBM said.
Gray succeeds Ninan Chacko, who will leave PR Newswire to
pursue other opportunities after six years at the helm.
TomTom NV's CFO, Marina Wyatt, recently left the
Dutch navigation company to join UBM in September as its head of
finance.
UBM had said at the time that Gray wanted to relocate to the
United States.
New York-based PR Newswire distributes corporate
announcements via news agencies such as Thomson Reuters Corp
and other digital platforms. For years it has been seen
by analysts as non-core to UBM's main franchise of organising
trade events such as the world's largest fashion convention.
Reuters reported in April that UBM was exploring a sale of
the service, in a deal that could value the distributor of press
releases at more than $700 million, according to people familiar
with the matter.
PR Newswire reported revenue of 195.8 million pounds in
2014, accounting for 26 percent of UBM's total.
Shares in UBM, the world's second-largest events organiser,
were marginally up at 523 pence at 0720 GMT on the London Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)