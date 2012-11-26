Nov 26 Media and marketing services company UBM
Plc said its shareholders had approved a proposal to
return the firm's tax base to the United Kingdom after four
years in Ireland.
UBM, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and
conferences, said its board of directors believed the current
legislative framework in Britain represents a significant
improvement for multinational groups.
The company said it expects to become a UK tax resident from
November 30. Earlier this month it said the move would have no
material adverse impact on the group's effective tax rate or tax
cash outflow for the foreseeable future.
UBM moved to Ireland in 2008, saying the country had a less
complex system of taxation that would suit its structure.
Ireland's low corporation tax at 12.5 percent has become one
of the main attractions for foreign companies, compared to
Britain's rate of 24 percent.
Shares in UBM, which has some 6,500 staff in over 30
countries, closed at 728 pence in London on Monday.
The world's largest advertising group WPP is also in
the process of returning its headquarters to the UK and is
expected to ask for shareholder consent in December.