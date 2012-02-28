LONDON Feb 28 Britain's UBM beat market expectations with a 13 percent rise in full-year earnings per share after an "outstanding" performance from its events division in the final quarter, and said it had made a good start to 2012.

The events organiser and publisher posted adjusted pretax profit of 177.4 million pounds ($281 million) on revenue of 972.3 million pounds for 2011, resulting in diluted adjusted earnings per share of 56.8 pence.

UBM, which has been reducing the size of its print portfolio to focus on key brands, said on Tuesday that 2012 had started well.

"We anticipate continued underlying growth and a positive performance across the business whilst recognising the continuing uncertainties of the global economy," the company said.

It said it expected underlying growth of between 4 percent and 5 percent in 2012, and its adjusted operating profit margin to exceed the 19.3 percent reported in 2010. The profit margin in 2011 was 20.8 percent.

UBM raised its full-year dividend to a record of 26.3 pence from 25.0 pence in 2010.

Analysts were expecting the group to report pretax profit of 161.6 million pounds on revenue of 968 million pounds, resulting in earnings per share of 54 pence, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 22 brokers.