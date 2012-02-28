LONDON Feb 28 Britain's UBM beat
market expectations with a 13 percent rise in full-year earnings
per share after an "outstanding" performance from its events
division in the final quarter, and said it had made a good start
to 2012.
The events organiser and publisher posted adjusted pretax
profit of 177.4 million pounds ($281 million) on revenue of
972.3 million pounds for 2011, resulting in diluted adjusted
earnings per share of 56.8 pence.
UBM, which has been reducing the size of its print portfolio
to focus on key brands, said on Tuesday that 2012 had started
well.
"We anticipate continued underlying growth and a positive
performance across the business whilst recognising the
continuing uncertainties of the global economy," the company
said.
It said it expected underlying growth of between 4 percent
and 5 percent in 2012, and its adjusted operating profit margin
to exceed the 19.3 percent reported in 2010. The profit margin
in 2011 was 20.8 percent.
UBM raised its full-year dividend to a record of 26.3 pence
from 25.0 pence in 2010.
Analysts were expecting the group to report pretax profit of
161.6 million pounds on revenue of 968 million pounds, resulting
in earnings per share of 54 pence, according to a Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 22 brokers.