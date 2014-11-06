(Adds analyst quote, details, share movement)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
Nov 6 Communications and events company UBM Plc
said it intended to raise about 565 million pounds ($902
million) via a rights issue to fund its acquisition of trade
show organiser Advanstar Communications Inc.
Shares in the FTSE-250 company fell nearly 4 percent, making
the stock one of the biggest midcap percentage losers on
Thursday morning.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Simon Davies said that while the
rights issue was known, the terms of the deal were not revealed
earlier, causing the stock price to adjust to the level of
discounts in the rights issue.
The company said it would issue 196.7 million shares,
representing about 80 percent of its existing issued share
capital, or 44.4 percent of the enlarged issued share capital
after the completion.
UBM would issue 4 new ordinary shares at 287 pence each for
every 5 existing ordinary shares.
UBM said on Oct. 1 that it would buy Advanstar for $972
million in cash, becoming the top events organiser by revenue in
the United States. It planned to fund the deal through a rights
issue.
JP Morgan advised UBM on the financial aspects of the
Advanstar deal, while JP Morgan and Credit Suisse are joint
brokers and underwriters for the rights issue.
UBM's shares were down 2.8 percent at 530.5 pence at 0904
GMT on the London Stock Exchange
($1 = 0.6254 British pound)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)