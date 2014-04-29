UPDATE 1-Apple in talks to launch money-transfer service - Recode
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
April 29 Exhibitions organiser UBM Plc reported a 13.5 percent fall in first-quarter revenue, hurt by a strong pound and a subdued performance in all its three divisions - events, marketing and PR Newswire.
The British company, which earns more than 85 percent of its revenue in currencies other than sterling, said revenue fell to 163 million pounds ($274 million) for the three months ended March 31 from 188.5 million pounds a year earlier.
UBM, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, said adjusted operating profit from continuing operations fell 16.9 percent to 29.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5950 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LOS ANGELES, April 27 Starbucks Corp reported quarterly sales that just missed Wall Street's expectations, hurt by a slight cooling in spending growth by customers in its core U.S. market, sending shares down 4.4 percent in extended trading on Thursday.