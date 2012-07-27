July 27 Media and marketing services company UBM Plc said operating profit rose 13 percent in the first half on strong growth at its key events organising business, and that it was on track to meet its expectations for the year.

The company, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, also said it had begun a strategic review of its data services business, which provides information sets and data sets to customers.

The data services segment contributed 19 percent to UBM's overall revenue last year.

Margins at the segment have fallen as higher-margin print directory advertising declined.

UBM, which also runs company press release distributor PR Newswire, reported an adjusted operating profit of 103.4 million pounds ($162.32 million) for the first half, up from 91.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Operating profit at the company's events organising business, which contributes two-thirds of the company's overall operating profit, rose nearly 30 percent.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 508.7 million pounds.

Shares of the company were up 3 percent at 625 pence at 0714 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.