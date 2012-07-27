* H1 adj. oper profit up about 13 pct at 103.4 mln stg
* H1 rev up 7 pct to 508.7 mln stg
* Sale of data services business an option under strategic
review
By Abhishek Takle
July 27 Media and marketing services company UBM
Plc said operating profit rose 13 percent in the first
half on strong growth at its key events organising business, and
that it was exploring strategic options, including a possible
sale, of its data services segment.
"We're going to be evaluating explicitly whether we should
recycle the capital from that business into our other
fast-growing areas notably events but also around PR Newswire
and other activities," UBM Chief Executive David Levin told
Reuters.
Adjusted profit at the data services segment, which provides
information sets and data sets to customers, fell nearly 24
percent in the first half. The business contributed 18 percent
of UBM's overall revenue.
Margins at the data services business have been hurt by the
transition of print directories to digital formats, which has
prompted advertisers to cut back on higher-margin print
advertisements.
UBM, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and
conferences, said a slight delay in revenue at its TechInsights
business also hurt margins at the data services business.
"(The data services segment) seems to have had a bit of a
wobble this year but I would have thought that they would be
better trying to hang onto that and trying to exploit its
intellectual property," Westhouse Securities analyst Roddy
Davidson said.
UBM, which also runs company press release distributor PR
Newswire, reported an adjusted operating profit of 103.4 million
pounds ($162.32 million) for the first half, up from 91.9
million pounds a year earlier.
Operating profit at the company's events organising
business, which contributes two-thirds of the company's overall
operating profit, rose nearly 30 percent.
Revenue rose 7 percent to 508.7 million pounds.
The company also said it was on track to meet its
expectations for the full year with revenue at the events
business expected to grow 12-14 percent.
Shares in the company, which have gained 27 percent so far
this year, were up 6 percent at 644 pence at 1020 GMT on Friday
on the London Stock Exchange.