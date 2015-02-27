Feb 27 Communications and events company UBM Plc
reported a 3.5 percent fall in full-year adjusted
operating profit, hurt by a strong pound and a subdued
performance across its divisions.
UBM, owner of PR Newswire, said its adjusted operating
profit fell to 179.8 million pounds ($277.4 million) in the year
ended Dec. 31, from 186.3 million pounds a year
earlier.
The company said in October that it would buy trade show
organiser Advanstar Communications, becoming the top events
organiser by revenue in the United States.
The British company, which earns more than 85 percent of its
revenue in currencies other than the pound, said its revenue
fell 6 percent to 746.3 million pounds.
UBM's operating profit was adjusted to reflect a rights
issue of 564.6 million pounds, used to fund the Advanstar deal.
($1 = 0.6481 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)