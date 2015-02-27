(Adds Interim CEO comments, adds details, share movement)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
Feb 27 UBM Plc, which organises the
world's largest fashion convention, MAGIC, said it was unlikely
to make big acquisitions in 2015 as it digests Advanstar
Communications, its biggest ever acquisition in a record
deal-making year for the company.
The $972 million acquisition of trade show organiser
Advanstar last year capped off a five year spree in which UBM
bought 53 companies, most of which were "bolt-on" deals, a
strategy which Interim Chief Executive Robert Gray plans to
stick to this year.
"We're not likely to do anything big, not likely to do our
record year in terms of acquisitions," Gray said.
"We have a nice cash flow to be able to fund bolt-ons. We do
have 50-75 million pounds a year and we do have a pipeline, so I
suspect we'll do some of those."
That number is slightly higher than the 25-50 million pounds
UBM earmarked in November to invest annually for the next three
to five years as part of its "Events First" strategy.
Gray said while mid-sized and large deals fit UBM's "Events
First" strategy, the company had a good pipeline of attractive
bolt-on acquisitions.
UBM runs more than 400 events in over 30 different countries
and some of its well-known shows include beauty event Cosmoprof
Asia, the Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair and the U.S. tech
security conference, BlackHat.
The company said on Friday that the integration of Advanstar
is on track, with both trading and synergies in line with
expectations.
UBM said trading in the first two months of the year has
been "good", and performance of large events so far, including
MAGIC in Las Vegas, had been in line with expectations.
The company, founded in 1918 as United Newspapers to acquire
the Daily Chronicle and Lloyd's Weekly Newspaper, said it
expected 2015 operating margin before costs for its events
business to be broadly in line with last year.
Group adjusted operating profit fell 3.5 percent to 179.8
million pounds in the year ended Dec. 31. Revenue fell 6 percent
to 746.3 million pounds
Continuing revenue from its events business, which accounts
for nearly 60 percent of sales, fell 2.6 percent.
However, that compared with a 19 percent rise in revenue at
rival Informa Plc's global exhibitions business last
year.
UBM shares were marginally higher at 539.5 pence at 1047
GMT.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi and Savio D'Souza)