PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 1
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 1 UBM PLC : * Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations up 1.6% to £177.0M in
2012 * Revenues from continuing operations rose 2.0% to £797.8 million in 2012 * Expect group underlying revenue growth in the range of 3-7% during 2013 * Source text :
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 31 Uber Technologies Inc's head of finance is leaving as the ride-hailing company reported continued big losses for the first quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.