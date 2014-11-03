Nov 3 UBM Plc, a British communications
and events company, said it would focus on spending resources on
its largest and most profitable shows for the next three to five
years.
UBM will invest 25 million to 50 million pounds ($40
million-$80 million) annually to acquire events businesses, the
company said while unveiling its "Events First" strategy on
Monday.
"The strategy ... will enable us to grow revenues ahead of
global GDP in our events business and provide a basis for margin
expansion over the medium term," Chief Executive Tim Cobbold
said in a statement.
UBM said in October that it would buy trade show organiser
Advanstar Communications Inc, becoming the top
events organiser by revenue in the United States.
The company's top 100 shows by revenue generated more than
96 percent of earnings before interest, taxes and amortization
(EBITA) for the events business in 2013.
"UBM's events portfolio is best in class, and we expect
growth to remain above peers in 2014. Earnings momentum is set
to resume in 2015, while geo-adaptation opportunities could
multiply with the opening of new exhibition venues in BRICS,"
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Andrea Beneventi wrote in a note.
Shanghai, Astana in Kazakhstan, Dubai and Las Vegas are the
most ambitious expansion projects, the analyst said, adding that
gradual easing of capacity constraints in the coming years could
lead to above-GDP growth in trade driven economies.
The company said in August that it expected underlying
events revenue growth in 2014 to be broadly in line with last
year.
Analyst Beneventi said UBM shares had suffered from two
years of "overpromising and underdelivering" by the management.
Overall revenue at PR Newswire, a service used by companies
to publish announcements for clients, is expected to grow in
line with GDP and margins to be stable with modest upside
potential, UBM said.
"This may disappoint given hopes for a disposal (of PR
Newswire)...," UBS analyst Alastair Reid wrote in a note.
Revenue at PR Newswire fell 6.4 percent in the six months
ended June 30.
UBM also expects to invest about 15 million pounds between
2015 and 2017, and sees costs of 15 million to 20 million pounds
over the period.
UBM, which organises shows in the UK, the United States,
China and Turkey among others, said the investments are expected
to save 10 million pounds in costs from 2016.
Revenue growth in 2015 is expected to reflect the decision
to rationalise UBM's smaller events and to exit over time from
certain activities in the other marketing services segment.
Shares in the FTSE-250 company were down 1.8 percent at 559
pence at 0946 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6251 British pound)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)