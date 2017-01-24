ZURICH Jan 24 Assets under management at Union
Bancaire Privée rose by 7.6 percent to 118.3 billion Swiss
francs ($118.36 billion) in 2016, the Swiss private bank and
asset manager said on Tuesday.
The new assets came mainly from Asia where the Geneva-based
bank took on assets from Coutts International, the former
international private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland
which UBP bought in 2015.
Many Swiss banks, including larger rivals UBS and
Credit Suisse, have looked to expand in emerging
markets as a clamp-down on tax evasion has eroded Swiss bank
secrecy and dampened the country's appeal as a tax haven.
Net profit for the year rose to 176.4 million francs from
25.2 million the year before. In 2015, earnings were hit by the
Coutts International deal and a $188 million settlement with
U.S. authorities under a voluntary programme aimed at combating
offshore tax evasion which allowed banks to resolve potential
criminal charges.
($1 = 0.9995 Swiss francs)
