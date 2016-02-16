ZURICH Feb 16 Activist investor Knight Vinke
has abandoned its bid to convince Swiss bank UBS to
change its strategy and sold a roughly 1 percent stake in
December, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday,
citing a spokesman.
The Knight Vinke spokesman told the newspaper that its sale
of UBS shares "resulted in a substantial profit for our
investors," Handelsblatt reported.
A phone call to Knight Vinke's Zurich office was not
answered on Tuesday evening.
Since May 2013, the newspaper reported, Knight Vinke used
letters and newspaper advertisements to try to pressure UBS to
split its investment banking business from its wealth management
business.
UBS contended that the two businesses work closely together,
bringing benefits to both.
Knight argued that UBS would create more value for investors
after a separation.
Other investors never publicly joined Knight Vinke in its
campaign for change at UBS.
Knight Vinke's stake in UBS was below the threshold that
required it to be declared publicly under Swiss securities law.
A UBS spokesman said on Tuesday there was no concrete sign
Knight Vinke was a large shareholder.
"Obviously the arguments of Knight Vinke never really
resonated," the spokesman said. "We never changed our risk
profile at the investment bank and our investors understand
that."
(Reporting by John Miller, Oliver Hirt; editing by Adrian
Croft)