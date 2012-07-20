LONDON, July 20 The trial of Kweku Adoboli will start on Sept. 10, a week later than originally planned, a British judge said on Friday after the former UBS trader's lawyers requested more time to prepare.

Adoboli has been accused of carrying out unauthorised trades that cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion. His trial on charges of fraud and false accounting was expected to last about eight weeks. He has pleaded not guilty.

The British-educated Ghanaian was arrested last September when the loss was uncovered. He spent almost nine months in detention until granted bail on June 8.

Adoboli was present at a pre-trial hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Friday. One of his lawyers, Charles Sherrard, told Judge Brian Keith the detailed reasons why more time was needed and the judge granted the application.