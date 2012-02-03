France's Macron set for landslide majority in parliament, polls show
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
LONDON Former UBS UBSN.VX trader Kweku Adoboli, who is accused of unauthorised deals that cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion, was refused bail by a London court on Friday.
Adoboli, who last week denied charges of fraud and false accounting relating to the loss, had made his first application to be freed from custody since being arrested last September.
"These are serious allegations backed up with cogent evidence," said Judge Alistair McCreath at London's Southwark Crown Court after refusing his application.
Adoboli will remain in custody until his trial which has been set for September 3 this year.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a deal on Sunday with a small Northern Irish party that she needs to stay in power after a disastrous election that destroyed her authority days before Brexit talks are due to start.