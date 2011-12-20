LONDON Dec 20 A former UBS
trader accused of unauthorised dealing that cost the Swiss bank
$2.3 billion was expected to enter a plea for the first time on
Tuesday in a case that led to the resignation of UBS's chief
executive.
Kweku Adoboli, 31, who worked as a director of exchange
traded funds, has been charged with two counts of fraud and two
of false accounting and will appear at Southwark Crown Court at
1400 GMT.
UBS said it had uncovered rogue trades that took place
between October 2008 and December 2010.
Oswald Gruebel resigned as chief executive in September,
saying the losses had shocked him deeply and UBS needed a new
leader.
Adoboli, the British-educated son of a retired United
Nations official from Ghana, was arrested in London on Sept. 15
and charged a day later.
At a previous hearing, his lawyer said Adoboli was "appalled
at the scale of the consequences of his disastrous
miscalculations".
Adoboli last week switched legal teams ahead of his court
appearance. London law firm Bark & Co, which specialises in
fraud cases, said on Friday it was now representing Adoboli.
Kingsley Napley, which had until then been representing
Adoboli, confirmed it was no longer working on the case. A
spokeswoman would not say why Adoboli had parted company with
the law firm.