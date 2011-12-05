ZURICH Dec 5 The head of wealth management at Swiss bank UBS said on Monday wealthy clients needed better and faster advice so as to be able to make speedy investment decisions during market turbulence.

"The traditional private banking model is being called into question," Juerg Zeltner said in a guest article in Swiss daily Le Temps. "What people want nowadays is a rapid investment process and an active advisory approach."

"Because timing can be a decisive factor when exploiting potential investment opportunities, particularly in the current environment, the process from investment idea to implementation had to be significantly shortened," he said.

Zeltner said the industry was facing a structural change and backed large banks that were more likely to have broader access to markets and a diverse range of products that can adapt to market conditions. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Dan Lalor)