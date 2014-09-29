ZURICH, Sept 29 UBS said on Monday some authorities have started talks about a possible resolution of a probe into alleged collusion and price-manipulation in the global currency market.

The talks looked at whether UBS had inadequate controls and could involve material monetary penalties, the bank said in a prospectus for a share-swap published on Monday.

UBS also said other authorities may start talks to resolve their FX probes in the near future. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)