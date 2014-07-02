EU mergers and takeovers (April 20)
BRUSSELS, April 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 2 UBS AG's chief currency strategist has left the Swiss bank as part of its efforts to cut costs and streamline operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
The Journal said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, who was based in Singapore, joined Swiss Bank Corp in 1998 as an emerging-markets strategist before the company's merger with Union Bank of Switzerland. (on.wsj.com/1rYdo4x)
A spokeswoman for UBS declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)
BRUSSELS, April 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 11 tranches of Storm 2012-IV B.V., Storm 2012-V B.V. and Storm 2013-I B.V. and upgraded one tranche of Storm 2013-I B.V. as follows: 2012-IV Class A2 (ISIN: XS0815105472) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class B (ISIN: XS0815105985) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN: XS0815106108) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable Class D (ISIN: XS0815106520) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Out