HONG KONG May 27 UBS AG named Gary
Head as its new global head of cash equities, promoting the
Australia-based banker and triggering a reshuffle of the Swiss
bank's management in that country, according to an internal memo
obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
A UBS spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Head will relocate to London and be replaced in Australia by
Chris Williams and Steve Boxall as co-heads of Australian
equities, according to the memo.
The announcement follow Monday's news that Matt Hanning will
take over UBS's top investment banking job in the Asia-Pacific
region from Matthew Grounds, who will become the bank's chief
executive for Australasia.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Matt Driskill)