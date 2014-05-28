By Carlyn Kolker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 27 A former UBS AG
banker who pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the United
States by helping wealthy Americans evade taxes was sentenced to
five years of probation by a U.S. judge on Tuesday.
Martin Lack, a Swiss resident, pleaded guilty in February to
a single conspiracy count and agreed to cooperate with U.S.
prosecutors in a long-running probe into offshore tax evasion.
U.S. District Judge William Dimitrouleas of Fort Lauderdale,
Florida, sentenced Lack to five years probation, in keeping with
prosecutors' recommendations.
He also required Lack to pay a fine of $7,500.
Lack worked at UBS from the early 1990s until 2003,
according to the indictment, before founding his own investment
management firm, Lack & Partner Asset Management.
Prosecutors had accused Lack in an August 2011 indictment of
helping U.S. customers in opening and maintaining secret bank
accounts at UBS and a Swiss cantonal bank for the purpose of
concealing income and assets and filing false tax returns.
In 2009, UBS agreed to pay $780 million and admit to helping
Americans evade taxes, and it gave names of clients to U.S.
authorities.
Authorities in the United States continue to examine whether
other Swiss banks had roles in helping Americans avoid paying
tax dollars.
Last week bank Credit Suisse pleaded guilty to a
U.S. criminal charge and agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion in
penalties to help Americans evade taxes.
The case is U.S. v. Lack, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of Florida, No. 11-cr-60184.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)