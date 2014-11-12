ZURICH Nov 12 Switzerland's biggest bank UBS said on Wednesday 86.55 percent of stakeholders had tendered their shares into a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

Zurich-based UBS said in a statement it had reduced the minimum acceptance condition to 66.67 percent, from 90 percent previosly, and extended the initial acceptance period of its share-for-share exchange offer to Nov. 20.

UBS launched the share-swap programme in September. It has previously said it expects to propose a supplementary payout to shareholders of at least 0.25 francs a share once it had completed the transaction. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)