ZURICH Nov 12 Switzerland's biggest bank UBS
said on Wednesday 86.55 percent of stakeholders had
tendered their shares into a new holding company, part of a
restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in
a crisis.
Zurich-based UBS said in a statement it had reduced the
minimum acceptance condition to 66.67 percent, from 90 percent
previosly, and extended the initial acceptance period of its
share-for-share exchange offer to Nov. 20.
UBS launched the share-swap programme in September. It has
previously said it expects to propose a supplementary payout to
shareholders of at least 0.25 francs a share once it had
completed the transaction.
