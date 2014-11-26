ZURICH Nov 26 UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, said on Wednesday 90.4 percent of shares had been tendered into an exchange offer for a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

The additional acceptance period is expected to begin on Nov. 26 and will expire on Dec. 10, UBS said.

UBS launched the share-for-share exchange in September. It has said it expects to propose a supplementary payout to shareholders of at least 0.25 francs a share once it had completed the transaction. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin)