(Clarifies information in 3rd paragraph on breakdown of arrests, amending number of Israeli account holders arrested)

JERUSALEM Nov 5 Israel arrested 14 people, including a senior UBS investment adviser, as part of an investigation into Israelis holding undisclosed bank accounts worth hundreds of millions of euros with UBS, the Tax Authority said on Wednesday.

All 14 had been released on bail soon after their arrests.

In addition to the unnamed senior investment adviser at UBS, who was arrested June 26 in Tel Aviv, an unnamed accountant and 12 Israelis with accounts at UBS had also been arrested, including two suspects with a chain of clinics abroad, the tax authority said.

The tax authority had not previously confirmed the arrests but an Israeli court on Wednesday allowed publication of the investigation and arrests.

UBS was not immediately available to comment.

The tax authority said it had carried out a long investigation into accounts held by Israelis in Swiss banks and received information that thousands of Israelis maintain accounts in Switzerland, amounting to hundreds on millions of euros.

"It is suspected that the vast majority of the money held in the accounts are not reported to the tax authority," it said. "The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected."

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Thomas and Keith Weir)