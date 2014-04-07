(Adds details and quotes throughout on arbitration ruling)
By Suzanne Barlyn
April 7 A unit of UBS AG must pay $5.4
million to a former broker who said the firm misled its advisers
about the financial health of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
while recommending they sell its structured notes to
clients, a securities arbitration panel ruled.
The $5.4 million includes a rare award of $1 million in
punitive damages to the broker, Edward Dulin, according to a
ruling late on Friday by a panel of the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA). It also recommended erasing
details about 39 arbitration complaints from Dulin's public
record filed against UBS Financial Services Inc by clients who
bought the notes, known as principal protected notes.
Those complaints devastated Dulin's business, said his
lawyer, Rosemary Shockman, in Phoenix, Arizona.
UBS is disappointed with the decision, and believes it is
"legally and factually incorrect," a spokesman said. The firm is
evaluating its options, including whether to ask a court to
overturn the ruling, the spokesman said.
Principal protection notes are fixed-income securities that
include a bond and an option component that offers a minimum
return equal to the initial investment. They are tailored for
risk-averse investors.
Dulin was a major producer for UBS in Scottsdale, Arizona,
bringing in $2.2 million in revenue during 2007, the year before
Lehman's bankruptcy filing, according to Shockman. Dulin advised
his clients to buy Lehman principal protected notes using
information that UBS included in training materials and
prospectuses for its brokers, Shockman said. That included
telling clients that their principal was protected, she said.
But the notes plummeted in value when Lehman filed for
bankruptcy on September 15, 2008. Until then, Lehman had been
Wall Street's fourth-largest investment bank.
Dulin, who worked for UBS from 2000 to 2008, left
voluntarily and joined Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch unit in 2008. But details about a mounting number of
arbitration complaints stemming from the notes Dulin sold at UBS
appeared on his public disclosure record and scared off clients
at Merrill, Shockman said.
A Merrill Lynch spokesman declined to comment.
FINRA rules require that firms report those details on
public records of brokers who facilitated the transaction at
issue in an arbitration complaint, but who were not named in the
case.
UBS exaggerated those details to retaliate against Dulin who
refused during legal proceedings to slant descriptions of his
conversations with clients in ways that would protect UBS,
Shockman said.
A UBS spokesman declined additional comment.
Arbitrators wrote that they included the punitive damages
award because UBS withheld material information about Lehman's
"sinking financial condition" and continued to recommend selling
the notes. One of the three arbitrators disagreed with the
punitive damages award.
The panel, in an unusual move, also ordered UBS to pay Dulin
$4 million in the event a court refuses to issue an order that
confirms its recommendation to erase, or expunge, details about
the 39 customer complaints from Dulin's record. Industry rules
require courts to confirm expungement recommendations.
"I've never heard of anything like that before," said Tom
Lewis, a securities lawyer for Stevens & Lee in Princeton, New
Jersey, who was not involved in the case. "The panel stepped
over the line with that. It could very well give UBS an
opportunity to appeal the entire award through the court
system."
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and
Grant McCool)