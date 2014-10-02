By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 2 A former UBS AG trader
charged as part of a U.S. investigation in Libor rate
manipulation on Thursday sought to dismiss the case, setting up
the first public showdown over the government's sprawling probe.
Roger Darin, a Swiss citizen, argued in a motion filed in
New York federal court that a case the U.S. Justice Department
filed against him in 2012 marked an "unprecedented attempt to
expand the extraterritorial reach of the United States criminal
law."
Darin's lawyers said the only connection between his alleged
conduct and the United States was the fact that the financial
benchmark was published by third-parties in America, "along with
virtually every other country in the world."
"If the U.S. government can charge Roger Darin in this case,
it can sweep up foreign nationals anywhere in the world based on
nothing more than a claim that the U.S. is among the nations
affected," Darin's lawyers wrote.
A spokesman for the Justice Department did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Libor, which is calculated based on submissions for a panel
of banks, underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of
transactions, and is used to set interest rates on credit cards,
student loans and mortgages.
U.S. and European regulators have been probing whether banks
attempted to manipulate the rate to benefit their own trading
positions. Nine people, including Darin, have been charged by
the Justice Department.
Darin's motion marked the first activity in his case since
the Justice Department filed a complaint in December 2012
against him and Tom Hayes, a British citizen who worked as a
senior yen swaps trader for UBS in Tokyo.
The case was filed as a Japanese subsidiary of UBS pleaded
guilty to a wire fraud charge as part of a $1.5 billion accord
resolving Libor probes by regulators in the United States,
United Kingdom and Switzerland.
Prosecutors said Darin, who while at UBS worked in
Singapore, Tokyo and Zurich, was primarily focused on trading
yen-dominated short-term interest rate derivative products.
The complaint said Darin conspired with Hayes to commit wire
fraud by agreeing to submit yen Libor opinions to benefit Hayes'
positions.
Darin has never appeared in U.S. court, and Switzerland does
not extradite its citizens. In court papers, his lawyers said he
was seeking the case's dismissal as he had been "waiting more
than 18 months with his life on hold."
Hayes, who was also charged with wire fraud and a price
fixing violation, faces separate charges stemming from the
rate-rigging probe in the United Kingdom, where he has pleaded
not guilty. His U.K. trial is scheduled in January.
The case is U.S. v. Hayes, et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-mj-03229.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)