March 17 Swiss bank UBS Group AG has
hired investment bankers Jose Luis Martinez and Daniel Bassan to
be part of the Latin American mergers and acquisitions (M&A)
group, according to an internal memo sent out on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the hires.
Martinez, a managing director who will become the head of
Latin American M&A based in New York, joined in February after
20 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bear Stearns. He had
been a member of JPMorgan's LatAm corporate and investment bank
management committee, and was responsible for the region's real
estate, lodging and power and utilities sectors.
Bassan, who is based in Sao Paulo, joins from Credit Suisse
Group AG where he was a managing director responsible
for technology, media and telecommunications, financial
sponsors, education and real estate. Before Credit Suisse, he
worked at BTG Pactual.
