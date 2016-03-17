(Adds details from memo)
March 17 Swiss bank UBS Group AG has
hired investment bankers Jose Luis Martinez and Daniel Bassan to
be part of its Latin American business, according to an internal
memo sent on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.
Martinez, a managing director who will become the head of
Latin American mergers and acquisitions based in New York,
joined in February after 20 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Bear Stearns. He had been a member of JPMorgan's LatAm
corporate and investment bank management committee, and was
responsible for the region's real estate, lodging and power and
utilities sectors.
Martinez will work closely with the heads of Latin American
Corporate Client Solutions division, André Laloni, based in
Brazil, and Emilio Mahuad in Mexico, according to the memo,
which was signed by UBS' Ros Stephenson.
Bassan, who is based in Sao Paulo, joins from Credit Suisse
Group AG where he was a managing director responsible
for technology, media and telecommunications, financial
sponsors, education and real estate. Before Credit Suisse, he
worked at BTG Pactual. He will help boost UBS' local
coverage of Brazilian companies.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan
Grebler)