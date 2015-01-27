(Adds further details)
ZURICH Jan 27 UBS said on Tuesday it
had introduced a charge on deposits for certain large account
balances in Switzerland, in a move which follows the surprise
jump in the Swiss franc's exchange rate earlier this month.
The Swiss National Bank shocked financial markets on Jan. 15
by removing a three-year-old cap on the franc's value against
the euro and announcing even lower negative interest and Swiss
bank-to-bank Libor lending rates.
"These extraordinary market conditions, coupled with
increased regulatory requirements in relation to banks'
liquidity obligations, have resulted in UBS introducing an
individual deposit charge for large account balances held by
corporate and institutional clients as well as by legal
entities," a spokeswoman for UBS said in an emailed statement.
UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, had said last week it did
not suffer any overall losses in its trading business after the
SNB's decision to abandon the currency cap.
A side-effect of new financial regulation aimed at making
banks safer means lenders now have to classify some large
corporate depositors, traditionally more mobile than small
retail customers, as higher risk.
That also means banks can only invest those corporate funds
in very liquid assets that restrict them from making much in the
way of commission.
Cross-town rival Credit Suisse said earlier this
month it planned to start charging institutional and large
corporate clients for Swiss franc accounts.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Carmel
Crimmins in Dublin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)