ZURICH Oct 3 Switzerland's largest bank UBS
could face a fine of up to $6.3 billion if found
guilty in a French investigation into whether it helped wealthy
customers there avoid tax, a Swiss newspaper reported on Friday.
A French court has already ordered UBS to deposit a 1.1
billion-euro ($1.4 billion) guarantee to cover a portion of
potential fines in the case, but Swiss newspaper Le Temps said
it had seen a legal document showing the bank could face a
penalty of up to 5 billion euros.
The document, written by two judges, is dated July 23, the
same day the bank was first ordered by French officials to pay
the guarantee.
Le Temps quoted the document as saying "the business model
of UBS Switzerland was to offer its clients bank secrecy in
contradiction to (French) fiscal authorities".
An official for UBS was not immediately available for
comment.
The bank issued a strongly worded condemnation of the 1.1
billion euro demand when it was issued in July. Last month, the
bank said it would again appeal against a French court ruling
demanding the payment after an initial appeal was turned down.
Shares in UBS were down 1.9 percent at 0829 GMT, lagging the
European banking sector which was up 0.8 percent.
On top of the French case, UBS is also dealing with
allegations it was involved in rigging foreign exchange rates.
The bank warned earlier this week it faced new fines after
confirming it was holding talks to settle these allegations.
(1 US dollar = 0.9558 Swiss franc)
(1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)