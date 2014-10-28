ZURICH Oct 28 Switzerland's largest bank UBS said on Tuesday it had not reached a resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust or criminal divisions in connection with alleged rigging of foreign exchange markets.

In its quarterly report, the Zurich-based bank said it had agreed with antitrust and criminal divisions to extend a non-prosecution agreement governing its 2012 settlement over rigging benchmark interest rates by one year, to December 2015, in relation to the forex pribe.

UBS also said it booked 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.90 billion) in third-quarter charges as it discusses a settlement to the forex investigation. [ID:nZ8N0OR00U (1 US dollar = 0.9495 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)