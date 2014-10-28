* Books 1.8 bln Swiss francs in legal provisions
* Talking to anti-trust, criminal units of U.S. DOJ
* Q3 net profit at 762 mln Sfr vs 737 mln Sfr in poll
* Shares rise 4.2 pct
(Adds analyst comment, edits)
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Oct 28 UBS put aside 1.8 billion Swiss
francs ($1.9 billion) in the third quarter for potential legal
costs and said it was talking to the U.S. Department of Justice
about resolving an investigation into currency market rigging.
The increase in legal reserves shows Switzerland's largest
bank is struggling to move on from past scandals, including a
$1.5 billion settlement for interest rate rigging and $885
million to settle claims that UBS defrauded two U.S.
government-controlled companies before the 2008 financial
crisis.
"We all knew there would be bumps in the road and some of
these challenges remain," UBS Chief Executive Sergio
Ermotti told investors on a call about third-quarter results.
Besides the legal setbacks, the bank's earnings showed signs
of health, especially at its flagship private banking division
which caters for wealthy clients. It continued to bring in more
money and increased profitability.
Authorities around the world are investigating allegations
that traders at some major banks rigged the $5.3 trillion-a-day
currency market, the world's biggest but least regulated.
Zurich-based UBS did not link the extra legal reserves,
which bring the amount put aside for future litigation to 3.469
billion francs, to the foreign exchange investigations.
But UBS said for the first time it was talking to the U.S.
Department of Justice's criminal and anti-trust divisions about
how to resolve their investigation into currency rate rigging.
Despite the reserves, UBS beat forecasts for third-quarter
net profit with a 32 percent rise from last year, largely due to
a 1.3 billion-franc gain from how it accounts for past losses.
"All told, it will take UBS much longer and cost them much
more to resolve their past, but at least the bank's business is
on track again," said Dirk Becker, an analyst for Kepler Capital
Markets who rates UBS as hold with a 17-franc target.
UBS shares climbed 4.7 percent to 16.2 francs at 1023 GMT,
the best performer in the European banking sector.
DIVIDEND TARGET
The bank is halfway through a three-year drive to focus on
private banking, shrink its investment bank and abandon riskier
activities such as bond trading. The goal is to pay out at least
half of profits to shareholders after hitting capital targets,
which is expected this year.
The bank said third-quarter net profit was 762 million
francs, exceeding the 737 million francs forecast by analysts in
a Reuters poll.
Its private bank brought in 9.8 billion francs in net new
money, a key indicator for future revenue. This translates to
growth on existing assets of more than 4 percent, healthier than
crosstown rival Credit Suisse.
The new funds and a rise in the private bank's margin were
the bright spots, according to several analysts. The bank said,
however, that the Ebola virus added to a range of concerns, from
political tension in Ukraine to fiscal issues in the euro zone,
that have kept clients on the sidelines and weighed on income.
Skirmishes with regulators and lawsuits over business
dealings have become a mainstay of bank earnings globally
following the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.
"At this point in time, we believe that the industry
continues to operate in an environment where charges associated
with litigation, regulatory and similar matters will remain
elevated for the foreseeable future," UBS said in a statement.
Two weeks ago, U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co
surprised investors by putting $1 billion aside to
resolve probes into alleged currency rigging.
Britain's financial regulator has intensified talks with six
banks, including UBS and JPMorgan, over similar allegations,
setting the stage for a group settlement that could cost them
close to 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion).
UBS had already raised its provisions for future litigation
to 1.98 billion francs earlier this year and the currency market
investigation is one of several legal headaches facing the bank
as it reduces its investment banking business.
In France, UBS is being investigated for allegedly helping
wealthy investors avoid tax, which the bank says "will now be a
matter of years and not months" to set side.
Investigating magistrates had proposed that the bank pay a
fine of 4.88 billion euros in the investigation, according to a
judicial source.
(1 US dollar = 0.9480 Swiss franc)
(1 US dollar = 0.6208 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by David
Clarke)